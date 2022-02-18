 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor women's tennis tramples Mustangs, 6-1
Baylor Texas Tennis (copy)

Baylor’s Mel Krywoj returns a shot against Texas at the Big 12 championship match last spring. 

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The Baylor women’s tennis team returned to its home courts and dominated SMU, 6-1, on Friday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Baylor scored the first four points of the match, clinching it when Mel Krywoj defated SMU’s Jackie Nylander, 6-2, 6-3, on the No. 2 singles court.

Before that, the Bears doubles teams of Krywoj/Alicia Herrero and Isabella Harvison/Ana Carmen Zamburek posted wins for the doubles point. Krywoj and Herrero defeated the Mustangs’ No. 1 court team of Nylander/Claudia Bartolome, 6-1. Harvison and Zamburek won the No. 3 doubles court, 7-6 (7-3), over SMU’s Nicole Petchey/Winslow Huth.

Bears Herrero and Paula Baranano had quick wins on the No. 3 and No. 6 singles courts respectively to set up Krywoj for the clincher.

Baylor’s season continues when it hosts Mississippi State at noon on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

