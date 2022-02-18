Baylor women's tennis tramples Mustangs, 6-1

The Baylor women’s tennis team returned to its home courts and dominated SMU, 6-1, on Friday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Baylor scored the first four points of the match, clinching it when Mel Krywoj defated SMU’s Jackie Nylander, 6-2, 6-3, on the No. 2 singles court.

Before that, the Bears doubles teams of Krywoj/Alicia Herrero and Isabella Harvison/Ana Carmen Zamburek posted wins for the doubles point. Krywoj and Herrero defeated the Mustangs’ No. 1 court team of Nylander/Claudia Bartolome, 6-1. Harvison and Zamburek won the No. 3 doubles court, 7-6 (7-3), over SMU’s Nicole Petchey/Winslow Huth.

Bears Herrero and Paula Baranano had quick wins on the No. 3 and No. 6 singles courts respectively to set up Krywoj for the clincher.

Baylor’s season continues when it hosts Mississippi State at noon on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.