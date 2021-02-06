Baylor women's tennis travels to face Aggies on Sunday

The 20th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team will face Texas A&M at 1 p.m. on Sunday in College Station.

Despite just 90 miles separating Baylor’s Hurd Tennis Center and Texas A&M’s Mitchell Tennis Center, the two programs will face each other Sunday for the first time since 2017.

Baylor is coming off a 6-1 win over SMU on Sunday, while Texas A&M defeated TCU, 4-3, on Tuesday.

The Bears (6-1) and Aggies (6-1) have strikingly similar trajectories so far this season with common-opponent wins over Prairie View A&M, SMU, and Abilene Christian. The Aggies’ only loss of the season came vs. No. 2 UCLA (4-0, Jan. 25), and Baylor’s only loss of the season was at No. 3 Texas (4-0, Jan. 24).

Baylor and Texas A&M split decisions in the spring of 2017 in the programs’ last two meetings with Baylor taking a 4-0 victory in a regular-season nonconference match and Texas A&M returning the favor, 4-3, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies lead the all-time series 28-21.

