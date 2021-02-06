 Skip to main content
Baylor women's tennis travels to face Aggies on Sunday
Baylor women's tennis travels to face Aggies on Sunday

Baylor women's tennis advance pic

Baylor senior Angie Shakhraichuk awaits a serve during a match at the Bears' Hurd Tennis Center. 

 Chad Conine, Tribune-Herald

The 20th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team will face Texas A&M at 1 p.m. on Sunday in College Station.

Despite just 90 miles separating Baylor’s Hurd Tennis Center and Texas A&M’s Mitchell Tennis Center, the two programs will face each other Sunday for the first time since 2017.

Baylor is coming off a 6-1 win over SMU on Sunday, while Texas A&M defeated TCU, 4-3, on Tuesday.

The Bears (6-1) and Aggies (6-1) have strikingly similar trajectories so far this season with common-opponent wins over Prairie View A&M, SMU, and Abilene Christian. The Aggies’ only loss of the season came vs. No. 2 UCLA (4-0, Jan. 25), and Baylor’s only loss of the season was at No. 3 Texas (4-0, Jan. 24).

Baylor and Texas A&M split decisions in the spring of 2017 in the programs’ last two meetings with Baylor taking a 4-0 victory in a regular-season nonconference match and Texas A&M returning the favor, 4-3, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies lead the all-time series 28-21.

