The Baylor women’s tennis team returns to action on Wednesday when it travels to Harvard at 3 p.m. in the Murr Tennis Center in Cambridge, Mass.

The matchup between the Bears (6-2) and the Crimson (3-3) is the first meeting between the two programs since 2010, as Baylor is 3-0 all-time against Harvard.

Baylor’s Isabella Harvison, Anita Sahdiieva and Danielle Tuhten each have a team-leading five wins in singles action this spring.

Harvison picked up her first victory in her first appearance of the year at No. 1 against the nationally-ranked Florida Gators last weekend. Sahdiieva is a perfect 4-0 on No. 3, while Paula Barañano is 2-0 on No. 5.