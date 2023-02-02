The Baylor women’s tennis team returns to action this weekend for matches against Ole Miss and No. 18 Florida.

The Bears (5-1) will host Ole Miss (3-0) at noon on Friday inside the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center, before finishing the weekend with a matchup against the nationally-ranked Gators (2-1) at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

“We have had some really great battles with Ole Miss and Florida, and these types of non-conference matches help set us up for an always tough Big 12 slate," Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said.

In singles, BU sophomore Anita Sahdiieva looks to protect her undefeated 4-0 record, while freshman Danielle Tuhten boasts a team-high five wins with just one loss going into the weekend.

Admission for both matches is free.