Baylor women's track sends 10 more entries to nationals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Prior to Saturday’s meet, Baylor’s Mariah Ayers tweeted, “Gotta go punch some tickets today.” Consider those tickets punched.

The Baylor women’s track and field team advanced 10 more entries on to nationals on the final day of action at the NCAA West Prelims. In all, the Baylor women’s and men’s track teams will send 16 individual event qualifiers and four relays on to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., from June 8-11.

On Saturday, BU’s women advanced both its 4x100 and 4x400 relays to nationals, just as the Bear men had done a day earlier. In the sprint relay, the Bears ran 44 seconds flat to finish second in their heat behind the foursome of Ackera Nugent, Caira Pettaway, Sydney Washington and Ayers. In the 4x400 relay, Baylor notched a time of 3:28.38 to finish second to Texas in its heat and advance. That quartet was comprised of Ayers, Kavia Francis, Gontse Morake and Imaobong Uko. Baylor’s time was just shy of its own school record set earlier this season, but nevertheless the second-best clocking in school history.

Nugent also pushed through in the 100-meter hurdles. Though her time of 12.93 wasn’t quite at the pace of her season-best of 12.45, it was good enough to advance.

Ayers, meanwhile, clocked a personal-best 22.55 to finish third overall and move on to Eugene. That time ranks as the second-best in program history.

Also advancing Saturday for Baylor were Pettaway in the 100 (11.13), Gontse Morake in the 400 hurdles (57.60), Kavia Francis (52.48) and Imaobong Uko in the 400 (52.53), Koi Johnson (43-8) in the triple jump, and Aaliyah Miller in the 800 (2:02.87).