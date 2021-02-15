Baylor-WVU rescheduled for Feb. 25

The No. 2 Baylor men's basketball game against No. 13 West Virginia has been rescheduled Feb. 25 at the Ferrell Center at a time to be determined.

The game was originally scheduled Jan. 12, but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Mountaineers' program. It was moved to Feb. 18, but was postponed again due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Bears' program.

Baylor will play for the first time in 18 days when it hosts Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center. Baylor rolled to an 83-69 win over No. 12 Texas in its last game Feb. 2 in Austin.

The Bears are 17-0 overall and 9-0 in the Big 12, and lead Oklahoma (8-4) and Kansas (9-5) by 2 1/2 games. The Bears host Iowa State on Feb. 23 and play Kansas in Lawrence on Feb. 27.

The Big 12 left the first week of March open to reschedule postponed games, but Baylor won't be able to reschedule all six postponed games. In addition to the Feb. 25 game against West Virginia, Baylor still has home dates to make up against Texas, TCU and Texas Tech and road games at West Virginia and Oklahoma that haven't been played.

Rescheduling at least one of the Baylor-West Virginia games was a priority since the Mountaineers are the only Big 12 team the Bears haven't faced at least once.

The Big 12 tournament will begin March 10 in Kansas City.

