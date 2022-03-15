 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor's Akinjo named AP third-team All-American

  • 0
Akinjo (copy)

Baylor senior guard James Akinjo was named third-team All-America by The Associated Press.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor senior guard James Akinjo was named Associated Press third-team All-American.

Akinjo leads the Big 12 with 5.7 assists per game while ranking second in the league with 2.1 steals per game and eighth in scoring by averaging 13.4 points.

First-team All-Americans included Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji.

Second-team picks were Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Gonzaga  freshman Chet Holmgren, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, Auburn’s Jabari Smith, and Arizona’s Benedict Mathurin.

Joining Akinjo on the third team were Duke freshman Paolo Banchero, Villanova's Collin Gillespie, Ohio State's E.J. Liddell of Ohio State, Auburn’s Walker Kessler and Arkansas' JD Notae.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

F1 accused of ignoring Bahrain human rights abuses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert