Baylor's Akinjo named AP third-team All-American

Baylor senior guard James Akinjo was named Associated Press third-team All-American.
Akinjo leads the Big 12 with 5.7 assists per game while ranking second in the league with 2.1 steals per game and eighth in scoring by averaging 13.4 points.
First-team All-Americans included Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji.
Second-team picks were Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, Auburn’s Jabari Smith, and Arizona’s Benedict Mathurin.
Joining Akinjo on the third team were Duke freshman Paolo Banchero, Villanova's Collin Gillespie, Ohio State's E.J. Liddell of Ohio State, Auburn’s Walker Kessler and Arkansas' JD Notae.