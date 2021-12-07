Baylor's Aranda national coach of year finalist

Baylor's Dave Aranda has been named one of 13 finalists for the 2021 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award, as announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), in conjunction with the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Aranda has led the Bears to the Big 12 championship and an 11-2 record after finishing 2-7 in his 2020 debut season. The Bears are ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff and No. 6 in the Associated Press poll.