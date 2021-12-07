 Skip to main content
Baylor's Aranda national coach of year finalist
Baylor's Dave Aranda has been named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor's Dave Aranda has been named one of 13 finalists for the 2021 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award, as announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), in conjunction with the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Aranda has led the Bears to the Big 12 championship and an 11-2 record after finishing 2-7 in his 2020 debut season. The Bears are ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff and No. 6 in the Associated Press poll.

The other finalists include Utah State's Blake Anderson, Cincinnati's Luke Fickell, North Illinois' Thomas Hammock, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Louisiana's Billy Napier, Pittsburgh's Pat Narduzzi, Alabama's Nick Saban, BYU's Kalani Sitake, Georgia's Kirby Smart, UTSA's Jeff Traylor, Michigan State's Mel Tucker and Utah's Kyle Whittingham.

