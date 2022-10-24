Baylor's Aranda, Tech's McGuire on opposite sidelines for first time

Since being named Texas Tech’s head coach last November, Joey McGuire has fired up the fan base and given Red Raider alums a lot of reasons to be optimistic about the rebirth of the program.

Nobody wants to see McGuire succeed more than his old boss, Baylor coach Dave Aranda.

Every week except this one.

The Bears will face the Red Raiders at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, marking the first time Aranda and McGuire will be on opposite sidelines since Texas Tech hired him last November.

McGuire served five seasons as a Baylor assistant coach, including two under Aranda.

“Well, I have a lot of respect for Joey and a lot of guys on the staff,” Aranda said. “I want them to be successful, I know the type of people they are, and what it means to all of them and everything. So you want them to have their own success, but not this Saturday.”

It will be a pivotal game since both the Bears and Red Raiders are 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12. An emotional night will be in store for Texas Tech fans since Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes will return to his alma mater to be honored for his induction into the Texas Tech Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame.

Aranda was a graduate assistant at Texas Tech from 2000-02, so he knows the passion that Red Raiders fans will bring to the game.

“I know the environment in Lubbock will be a good one,” Aranda said. “They have passionate fans. It gets to be loud. I remember when I was there, the frozen tortillas. It’s a fun place to play. You get into college athletics to be in environments where it means something to people and you’re playing for something, something’s at stake, and it all matters. I think that’s going to be the case Saturday night.”

Lubbock has always been a tough place for the Bears to win, but they came close in Aranda’s debut season two years ago when Texas Tech pulled out a 24-23 thriller.

That extended Baylor’s losing streak in Lubbock to 10 games since Grant Teaff’s team took a 21-15 win in 1990. Of course, there’s a big gap in home and away series in the rivalry since they played in the Metroplex at either the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium or the Cotton Bowl from 2009-18.

The Red Raiders will come into the game with momentum after romping to a 48-10 home win over West Virginia last Saturday, the first game for the Mountaineers since they squeaked out a 43-40 win over Baylor on Oct. 13 in Morgantown.

Due to injuries, the Red Raiders have started three quarterbacks this season, beginning with Tyler Shough before Donovan Smith replaced him, and now redshirt freshman Behren Morton.

On Monday, Morton was named Big 12 newcomer of the week after hitting 28 of 45 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns against the Mountaineers. Tahj Brooks ran for 107 yards and two scores while Xavier White caught eight passes for 139 yards and a score to give him 31 catches for 409 yards for the season.

“I think offensively they play really fast – their tempo,” Aranda said. “And they've had a few different quarterbacks in there, but they've all found ways to get the offense to work off the particular trait of the guy that's there. You watch the film, they play hard and aggressive, and it’s impressive to watch. They’re a good football team, so our best is going to be required to get out of there with the win.”

Aranda hopes his team can bottle up the kind of energy and execution it had in the first half of Baylor’s 35-23 win over Kansas on Saturday at McLane Stadium.

With all parts of their game clicking, the Bears roared to a 28-3 halftime lead. But the Bears didn’t look like the same team when they returned from halftime as the Jayhawks reeled off 20 straight points.

The Bears collected themselves and put together a seven-play, 69-yard drive that ended with Richard Reese’s two-yard touchdown run to seal the win. But Aranda wants to see more consistency from start to finish.

“I thought in the first half and third quarter in particular, you have our team,” Aranda said. “You saw what we could become and maybe what we’ve been, and it’s our choice. It’s a choice we have to make, and I think it starts like today, attending class, taking notes, and being on time for your learning specialist. All of those things are hard choices you can make consistently, and put you in position for easier things down the road.”