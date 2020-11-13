Baylor's Aranda, Tech's Wells find themselves in same struggling boat, searching for answers

Coaching together at Utah State, a wildly successful 2012 season became an important building block in the careers of both Dave Aranda and Matt Wells.
Aranda served as defensive coordinator in his lone year with the Aggies while Wells was offensive coordinator for a team that finished 11-2 capped by a win over Toledo in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
When Utah State head coach Gary Andersen became Wisconsin’s coach following that season, Aranda joined him as defensive coordinator in his first Power 5 conference job.
Wells replaced Andersen as Utah State’s head coach for the next five years before becoming Texas Tech’s head coach in November 2018.
“I think what impressed me the most about Dave was his thoroughness and exactness as he broke down offenses as he prepared his defense,” Wells said. “He would always walk into my office and say ‘What about this? What about that?’ We had a great year.”
Aranda was equally impressed with how effectively Wells prepared his offense for every game, and admired the way he treated people around him.
“Being there that year, I saw that Matt was very humble and very smart, and a family person,” Aranda said. “I think Matt was always one to be real observant. One of the best things I can say about Matt is he’s very loyal. I felt he was someone who always had your back.”
Aranda and Wells are in much different situations this year as they search to find ways to improve struggling teams.
In his first year as a head coach, Aranda’s Baylor squad has lost four straight games heading into Saturday’s 3 p.m. kickoff against Texas Tech at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.
After squeaking out a 35-33 season-opening win over Houston Baptist, the Red Raiders have gone 1-5 in Big 12 play.
Wells understands the difficult circumstances Aranda has been forced to deal with after COVID-19 shut down spring drills in March. The pandemic hit just two months after Aranda arrived at Baylor following a four-year stint as LSU’s defensive coordinator that culminated in last season’s national championship.
“It’s certainly been a tough situation for Dave as a first-year head coach, but he’s handle it very well and very professionally,” Wells said. “COVID has been tough on all of us. But Dave hired a great staff and there’s no doubt in my mind that he’ll do a great job.”
Throughout the pandemic, Aranda and Wells have stayed in contact with each other as they’ve tried to find the best ways to handle their respective programs during such unusual times.
“Now in our roles, Matt is someone I talk to quite a bit,” Aranda said. “Getting hit with COVID and quarantine and everything else, he would be someone that I would talk to and compare ideas and thoughts and all that. I have a lot of respect for Matt.”
Both the Bears and Red Raiders head into Saturday’s game desperate for a win. The Bears haven’t won since a 47-14 season-opening blowout of Kansas on Sept. 26. The Red Raiders pulled off a 34-27 home win over West Virginia on Oct. 24, but followed with a 62-28 loss to Oklahoma and last week’s 34-18 loss to TCU.
After Alan Bowman started Texas Tech’s first four games, Utah State transfer Henry Colombi has started the last three games. Colombi had immediate success as he threw for a touchdown and ran for a score in Tech’s win over West Virginia in his first start.
Colombi has thrown for 989 yards and eight touchdowns with four interceptions this season.
“Their offense is perfect for their quarterbacks,” said Baylor defensive end-linebacker William Bradley-King. “They spread them out and throw the ball out quick. He’s athletic. He may run every now and then.”
Baylor will try to continue to force turnovers after intercepting three first-half passes from Brock Purdy in a 38-31 loss to Iowa State last weekend in Ames. Linebacker-safety Jalen Pitre returned his interception for a 30-yard touchdown while picks by cornerbacks Kalon Barnes and Raleigh Texada led to Baylor touchdowns.
The Bears will have to find defensive leadership after all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard went out with a season-ending shoulder injury against Iowa State. Abram Smith will replace Bernard in the lineup, but Baylor hopes a lot of players will raise their level of play.
“We just have a next-man-up mentality,” Bradley-King said. “I feel we have a lot of great athletes on this team. We have a lot of guys who are ready to step up. The whole defensive line, the back end, the linebackers, we need everybody’s energy.”
The Bears also lost redshirt freshman running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams with a season-ending knee injury against Iowa State. Senior Trestan Ebner, redshirt freshman Qualan Jones and freshman Taye McWilliams could see the bulk of the time at running back.
Baylor’s rushing game ranks last in the Big 12 with 88 yards per game, putting more pressure on quarterback Charlie Brewer.
“I think the running game plays a huge piece,” Aranda said. “I think to continue building on that is of utmost importance because I feel that will enable people to have to play us 50-50. It’s going to open up better things in the throwing game as opposed to third down every down.”
