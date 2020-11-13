Baylor's Aranda, Tech's Wells find themselves in same struggling boat, searching for answers

Aranda and Wells are in much different situations this year as they search to find ways to improve struggling teams.

In his first year as a head coach, Aranda’s Baylor squad has lost four straight games heading into Saturday’s 3 p.m. kickoff against Texas Tech at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

After squeaking out a 35-33 season-opening win over Houston Baptist, the Red Raiders have gone 1-5 in Big 12 play.

Wells understands the difficult circumstances Aranda has been forced to deal with after COVID-19 shut down spring drills in March. The pandemic hit just two months after Aranda arrived at Baylor following a four-year stint as LSU’s defensive coordinator that culminated in last season’s national championship.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s certainly been a tough situation for Dave as a first-year head coach, but he’s handle it very well and very professionally,” Wells said. “COVID has been tough on all of us. But Dave hired a great staff and there’s no doubt in my mind that he’ll do a great job.”

Throughout the pandemic, Aranda and Wells have stayed in contact with each other as they’ve tried to find the best ways to handle their respective programs during such unusual times.