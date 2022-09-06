Baylor's Augustyn Big 12 soccer freshman of week

Baylor’s Hallie Augustyn has been named Big 12 soccer freshman of the week.

Augustyn is the third Baylor player in program history to be named freshman of the week after Olivia Mack and Mackenzie Anthony both received the honor in 2020.

Augustyn scored her first career goal in a 3-0 win over Houston last Thursday and helped the Bears shut out back-to-back opponents, including a scoreless tie against Iowa on Sunday.

Baylor will go on a two-game road swing this week, facing San Francisco on Thursday and Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash.