Baylor senior sprinter Hasani Barr has been named the Big 12 Track and Field Men’s Athlete of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.

Making his outdoor season debut, Barr swept the 200- and 400-meter races at the North Texas Classic on Saturday.

Barr leads the Big 12 and is tied for 11th nationally in the 400, running a 46.10-second race in Denton. In the 200 meters, Barr went sub-21 for the first time with a new PB of 20.98 seconds.

In a record-setting indoor season, Barr was a part of the 400-meter trio that qualified to the finals at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Barr and the Bears compete at the Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday and Saturday.