DENTON — In his first action of the outdoor season, Baylor’s Hasani Barr sprinted to a pair of wins at the North Texas Classic.

Barr dashed to a time of 46.10 in the 400 meters, which is currently tied for 11th best in the country at this point of the season. That was good enough to give the BU senior gold.

Two hours later, Barr added a win in the 200 with a new personal best time of 20.98.

Ole Miss transfer Ukurugenzi Kojo made his second appearance for the Bears on Saturday, crossing the 6-6 3/4 bar in the men’s high jump to tie for a bronze-medal finish.

After using a limited crew in Denton, Baylor is expected to send its full complement of athletes into action for the Tom Jones Invitational next weekend in Gainesville, Florida.