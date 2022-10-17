Baylor's Bass moves on at ITA Texas Regionals

On a wind-swept fifth day of play in the ITA Texas Regional Championships Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center, Finn Bass was the lone winner for the Bears.
Bass earned a spot in the final round of the ITA Regional Championship and landed an automatic bid into the ITA Fall Nationals held the first week of November.
Up against TCU’s Sebastian Gorzny in Monday’s semifinal round, Bass had a stellar day in singles, defeating the Horned Frog, 6-1, 6-2, in quick fashion. He’ll next play Pierce Rollins of Texas A&M in Tuesday’s final round.