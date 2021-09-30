Baylor's Ben Sims proving tight ends still valuable

Following a growth spurt, Sims already stood 6-3 by his sophomore year at San Antonio Clark High School. During his last two prep seasons, Sims was a key receiver in Clark’s attack as he made 30 catches for 477 yards and two touchdowns as a junior and 24 catches for 444 yards and seven scores as a senior.

Recruited by schools like Auburn, Texas Tech and Arizona State, Sims liked what he saw on his recruiting visit at Baylor. Former Baylor coach Matt Rhule utilized tight ends in his offense, another reason why Sims wanted to become part of the 2018 signing class.

“For me, Baylor was a home run deal,” Sims said. “I toured Texas during the summers and tried to go to every camp possible. The one camp I didn’t go to was Baylor. When I came here for junior day, I was blessed with the opportunity to be offered, and we went through the academics and the athletics, all the bells and whistles and everything, it was really cool. I left that day thinking I was going to go to Baylor. There’s just a different feeling about this place.”

Though Sims didn’t particularly want to redshirt in 2018, he sees now that it has paid off because the year gave him a chance to acclimate to college football and build strength.