Baylor's Ben Sims proving tight ends still valuable

Baylor’s Ben Sims plays college football in an era when tight ends have largely been eliminated in many offenses.
Spread attacks have been all the rage for more than a decade. It’s not unusual to see four receivers and zero tight ends on the field.
That’s why Sims feels fortunate to play in first-year Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ wide-zone scheme. It was made for a 6-4, 253-pound tight end who can block and catch, and he could see how valuable his position was from watching Grimes’ attack at BYU in 2020.
“Just watching it on tape from last year I could tell that the tight ends in the offense at BYU were very explosive,” Sims said. “It’s good to see. You don’t see a lot of offenses these days that use the tight end like Coach Grimes does. It’s awesome.”
Besides his catching ability, Sims has also helped Baylor’s offensive linemen carve the way for an attack that’s averaging 489.5 yards and 42.7 points per game in the No. 21 Bears’ 4-0 start.
With his size, Sims gives the Bears another powerful blocker who opens holes for running backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner.
“I think this year we put a really big emphasis on winning up front and being a team that’s led by our D-line and O-line, and backing those guys up,” Sims said. “It all starts up front, it really does. It’s kind of corny and cheesy to say that, but those guys are going to lead us to where we want to go.”
It’s never wise for defenses to overlook Sims’ catching ability.
Sims got so wide open against Iowa State in last week’s 31-29 win that all he had to do was pull in Gerry Bohanon’s pass in stride behind the secondary for a 33-yard touchdown.
“I don’t give a lot of credit to myself,” Sims said. “I give it to the offense and what Coach Grimes does for us. Coach Grimes has a really awesome scheme, and I just happened to be the guy who came open on that play.”
With nine catches for 98 yards and two scores, Sims is Baylor’s third-leading receiver behind wideouts RJ Sneed and Tyquan Thornton. Sims has caught touchdown passes in the last two games, making a 14-yard scoring catch for Baylor’s first points in a 45-7 win over Kansas in the Big 12 opener two weeks ago in Lawrence.
The energy that fans see Sims bringing to the field on Saturdays is an everyday event for his Baylor teammates.
“He’s a great energy guy, he’s awesome,” said Baylor center Jacob Gall. “He’s such a great friend to me and to the other guys. He’s a great player, obviously. He’s made some great catches and he’s a great blocker. Sometimes I get out there and him and I are blocking the same guy.”
Despite the trend of de-emphasizing tight ends at the high school and college levels, Sims has played the position his entire football career since fifth grade.
Following a growth spurt, Sims already stood 6-3 by his sophomore year at San Antonio Clark High School. During his last two prep seasons, Sims was a key receiver in Clark’s attack as he made 30 catches for 477 yards and two touchdowns as a junior and 24 catches for 444 yards and seven scores as a senior.
Recruited by schools like Auburn, Texas Tech and Arizona State, Sims liked what he saw on his recruiting visit at Baylor. Former Baylor coach Matt Rhule utilized tight ends in his offense, another reason why Sims wanted to become part of the 2018 signing class.
“For me, Baylor was a home run deal,” Sims said. “I toured Texas during the summers and tried to go to every camp possible. The one camp I didn’t go to was Baylor. When I came here for junior day, I was blessed with the opportunity to be offered, and we went through the academics and the athletics, all the bells and whistles and everything, it was really cool. I left that day thinking I was going to go to Baylor. There’s just a different feeling about this place.”
Though Sims didn’t particularly want to redshirt in 2018, he sees now that it has paid off because the year gave him a chance to acclimate to college football and build strength.
“Looking back on it right now, it was the best thing that could have happened,” Sims said. “I played three games on special teams, but to be honest I wasn’t ready to play. I gained some physicality and some mental growth. Small fish, big pond, so I took that year to prepare myself to play.”
Sims played in eight games as a backup tight end for Baylor’s 2019 squad that reached the Big 12 championship game and made its first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957. The thing Sims remembers most about that highly successful 11-3 team was the veteran leadership.
“I think the best part about that team was the accountability, and knowing you could go out there and Sam Tecklenburg, Denzel Mims and Charlie Brewer, all those guys were going to fight for each other,” Sims said. “It was just a really cool connection because I had really not been part of a team like that. Having that relationship with those guys and having the true feeling of being part of a team was second to none.”
With COVID-19 raging during Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s debut season, 2020 was difficult for everybody. Despite Baylor’s 2-7 record, Sims enjoyed a good season as he moved into the starting tight end role and made 14 catches for 164 yards while matching the team high with three touchdown catches.
Sims’ most memorable catch was a 25-yarder from Brewer that forced a second overtime against West Virginia in Morgantown. The Mountaineers won 27-21, but making his first college touchdown catch was one Sims will never forget.
“It was like a childhood dream coming true to some extent,” Sims said. “It was like what you always wanted. I felt like the work I put in for three years, that was part of the award.”
Brewer found Sims near the goal line for touchdowns of one and three yards in a 33-23 loss to TCU last season at McLane Stadium. But last year’s losing season was tough to take, and Sims came into this year wanting to rectify that.
“You go a whole year being considered a 2-7 team, it leaves a really bad taste in your mouth,” Sims said. “So everything you’re working for is to be better than you were.”
With social distancing in place, the COVID-19 wrecked 2020 season resulted in a lot of Zoom virtual conferences. Baylor’s campus shut down in the 2020 spring semester, which meant a lot of long distance learning before the team came back together last summer.
Though COVID-19 is still around, the 2021 season has seemed a lot more normal because the players and coaches can be together most of the time.
“It’s like day and night,” Sims said. “The meetings are different, the banc (Beauchamp Athletics Nutrition Center) is different, our meals are different,” Sims said. “It just feels like a team again. There was a lot of disconnect last season. Due to social distancing, we were asked not to hang out with each other, and that’s hard. The opportunity to be here watching tape, you just build relationships day in and day out.”
Sims loves Baylor’s tight ends room that includes Drake Dabney, Jackson Shupp, Gavin Yates, Tyler Henderson and Christoph Henle.
“I have a really good relationship with each and every one of those guys,” Sims said. “Drake is one of my really good friends. I love him to death. Jackson Shupp and I have been friends since freshman year. The last summer, he got moved to tight end and our relationship really took off, and now we’re really good friends. Gavin Yates, man I love that kid. He’s a really tough kid.”
Forming a connection with Bohanon has been easy for Sims. Though he’s starting for the first time this season, the fourth-year junior came with Sims to Baylor in the 2018 class. Now Sims is glad Bohanon is getting his shot to thrive.
“He’s tough, man, he’s smart, he prepares for everything,” Sims said. “Today I was walking in the building to do some homework, and I saw him watching tape. Gerry’s a really big team guy. Anything to help the team succeed, he’s going to do it. He’s very vocal and works hard, does extra. He’s the kind of guy you want to follow.”