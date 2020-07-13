Baylor’s Terrel Bernard has been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list. The award is given annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football by the Maxwell Football Club.
Other awards given to Bernard is selection to preseason first team defense by Athlon Sports, Street & Smith’s and Lindy’s. he was also named to the All-Big 12 team in 2019 by AP and Big 12 coaches.
Bernard, who plays linebacker for the Bears, had a team-high 112 tackles and 4.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries in 2019. He also had three fumble recoveries and an interception that season. For his career, Bernard has 159 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He has appeared in 27 games for Baylor.
