Newcomer Manuela Bibinbe of the Baylor volleyball team is quickly introducing herself to the Big 12.
The conference named Bibinbe as the Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. The 6-3 junior college transfer from Missouri State-West Plains showed off her blocking prowess in Baylor’s four-set win over Rice last week. Bibinbe, a native of Cameroon, totaled seven blocks in all, including four solos, as the Bears tallied 15 team blocks and held the Owls to an .007 hitting percentage.
She shared the conference defensive honor with Asjia O’Neal of Texas.
Bibinbe and the 14th-ranked Bears (1-2) return to the court Wednesday against SMU (2-3), the first unranked opponent Baylor will play this season. SMU is coached by Sam Erger, former associate head coach at BU.