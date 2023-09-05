The conference named Bibinbe as the Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. The 6-3 junior college transfer from Missouri State-West Plains showed off her blocking prowess in Baylor’s four-set win over Rice last week. Bibinbe, a native of Cameroon, totaled seven blocks in all, including four solos, as the Bears tallied 15 team blocks and held the Owls to an .007 hitting percentage.