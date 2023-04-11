No dream is guaranteed, but Caitlin Bickle is getting a chance to chase her dream.

The Baylor forward has signed a free agent contract to go to training camp with the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, after not being selected in Monday’s draft.

Bickle turned in the best season of her five-year BU career in 2022-23. After filling a key reserve role in Nicki Collen’s first year as head coach in 2022, Bickle became a full-time starter for the first time in her collegiate run and averaged 11.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. She displayed a sharp shooting stroke all season, finishing with shooting percentages of 50.2% from the floor, 38.2% from 3-point range and 80.6% from the foul line.

Asked by the Tribune-Herald during the season about her post-Baylor plans, Bickle responded. “I would love to play basketball afterwards, whether it be in the league, or I’d love to travel and go overseas. I think that would be amazing. Obviously I still have one class left, so I want to finish my degree. That was the biggest part of me staying. But just job searching and things like that. Obviously, if I don’t play basketball and get that opportunity, I want to work in college athletics. I think it’s amazing. I love the atmosphere.”

The Sun posted the third-best record in the WNBA in the 2022 season, going 25-11. They ended up making the Finals, but lost to the Las Vegas Aces, 3-1, in a best-of-five series.

Bickle isn’t the only former Baylor player being brought in by Connecticut. The Sun also drafted LSU guard Alexis Morris with the 22nd overall pick of Monday’s draft. Morris started her college career at Baylor in 2017-18 before transferring to Rutgers, Texas A&M and eventually LSU.

Moreover, the Sun roster already features a pair of former Baylor players in forward Lauren Cox and guard Dijonai Carrington, both former teammates of Bickle.

And even more connections? Collen spent two years in 2015-17 as an assistant coach for the Sun.

After Baylor’s season-ending NCAA tournament loss at UConn last month, Collen took a moment to express how much Bickle had meant to her program.

“Caitlin, she's so special. Like, she is our safety, our quarterback, she runs our team,” Collen said. “She can run every position on our floor. She's the best communicator on our team. Stubborn as heck. Nobody I've ever coached plays more for the name on the front of her jersey than Caitlin Bickle. Nobody. Nobody.

“She cares about winning, and for three years she didn't play and cheered on her teammates. For one year she was a role player that helped us win games. For one year she was an all-conference player, and I'm glad she was able to get to the point where she was more than a Kalani’s backup, Nalyssa's backup, and kind of showed the world how good she actually is.”

WNBA training camps begin on April 30.