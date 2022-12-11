 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor's Blackwell has 'opportunity to return soon'

Incarnate Word Baylor Basketball (copy)

Baylor's Aijha Blackwell could be making her return soon from a knee injury, the forward announced on Sunday.

 Chris Jones, Tribune-Herald

Baylor’s Aijha Blackwell may be back on the court sooner than later.

The senior forward has been out since Baylor’s third game of the season with injury, but she tweeted on Sunday that her return to the court is coming.

“In our game against SMU on (Nov. 15), I had to leave the game due to a right knee injury,” Blackwell tweeted. “Although it has been a challenging few weeks, God has blessed me with the opportunity to return soon to the game I love and, for that, I am truly grateful. My teammates, coaches and the entire Baylor family have been very supportive, and I am so appreciative of their love and support. … I can’t wait to return to the court and get the opportunity to play with you and for you.”

Blackwell transferred to Baylor over the offseason from Missouri. She was averaging 20 points and 7 rebounds in the two games prior to her injury. Baylor’s next game comes at 11 a.m. Thursday at home against Tennessee State.

Baylor Basketball (W): Get To Know Aijha Blackwell
