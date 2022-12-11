Baylor's Blackwell has 'opportunity to return soon'

The senior forward has been out since Baylor’s third game of the season with injury, but she tweeted on Sunday that her return to the court is coming.

“In our game against SMU on (Nov. 15), I had to leave the game due to a right knee injury,” Blackwell tweeted. “Although it has been a challenging few weeks, God has blessed me with the opportunity to return soon to the game I love and, for that, I am truly grateful. My teammates, coaches and the entire Baylor family have been very supportive, and I am so appreciative of their love and support. … I can’t wait to return to the court and get the opportunity to play with you and for you.”