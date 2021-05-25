Baylor's Boitan advances to NCAA singles quarters

ORLANDO, Fla. — For the second straight day, Baylor sophomore Adrian Boitan survived a three-set battle to advance in the NCAA Men’s Singles Championship.

Boitan defeated San Diego’s August Holmgren, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, on Tuesday at the USTA National Campus and now moves on to the quarterfinals. He’ll face North Carolina’s William Blumberg on Wednesday.

Boitan and Blumberg met on the No. 1 singles court when Baylor faced the Tar Heels in the ITA National Indoor Team Championships in February. Blumberg won that match, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

In the doubles bracket, the Bears team of Sven Lah and Constantin Frantzen bounced back from losing the opening set and ousted Oklahoma State’s Emile Hudd and Matej Vocel. Baylor won 1-6, 6-4, 10-8.

Lah and Frantzen advance to the quarterfinals to play Blumberg and Brian Cernoch of North Carolina on Wednesday at the USTA National Campus.

