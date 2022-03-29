Baylor's Boitan earns Big 12 Player of the Week

Baylor men’s tennis junior Adrian Boitan has earned Big 12 Player of the Week, announced on Tuesday.

Boitan went 2-0 against No. 1 TCU on Friday, winning singles and doubles matches in Fort Worth.

In doubles, Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 win on the No. 3 court over Juan Carlos Aguilar and Pedro Vives Marcos of the Horned Frogs. With the win, Boitan and Paroulek improved to 9-3 as partners, with Boitan at 10-4 overall, while he is now 26-13 in doubles in his career.

On the singles court, No. 15-ranked Boitan defeated No. 14 Aguilar, 6-3, 6-3, on court No. 1 to give the Bears their third point of the night. Boitan moves to 13-0 in dual matches, all on the top court, and is now 61-16 in his career. He is also 5-1 on the season against ranked opponents.

Boitan and the Bears will be back in action at Texas on Friday.

