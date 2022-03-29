 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor's Boitan earns Big 12 Player of the Week

Baylor vs. Florida (copy) (copy)

Baylor No. 1 singles player Adrian Boitan earned Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday. 

 Baylor athletics photo

Baylor men's tennis junior Adrian Boitan has earned Big 12 Player of the Week, announced on Tuesday.

Boitan went 2-0 against No. 1 TCU on Friday, winning singles and doubles matches in Fort Worth.

In doubles, Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 win on the No. 3 court over Juan Carlos Aguilar and Pedro Vives Marcos of the Horned Frogs. With the win, Boitan and Paroulek improved to 9-3 as partners, with Boitan at 10-4 overall, while he is now 26-13 in doubles in his career.

On the singles court, No. 15-ranked Boitan defeated No. 14 Aguilar, 6-3, 6-3, on court No. 1 to give the Bears their third point of the night. Boitan moves to 13-0 in dual matches, all on the top court, and is now 61-16 in his career. He is also 5-1 on the season against ranked opponents.

Boitan and the Bears will be back in action at Texas on Friday.

