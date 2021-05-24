Baylor's Boitan reaches NCAA tennis round of 16

ORLANDO, Fla. — Baylor sophomore Adrian Boitan showed off his power and ability to turn a match around on the No. 1 singles court during the Bears' national championship match versus Florida on Saturday night.

On Monday, he doubled down.

Boitan bounced back from losing the first set against Mississippi State’s Florian Broska and claimed a 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory in the NCAA Singles Championship second round at the USTA National Campus.

Boitan defeated Florida Gulf Coast’s Janmagnus Johnson in the opening round on Sunday evening, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. By adding the victory over Broska, Boitan advances to the Round of 16 to face the August Holmgren of San Diego on Tuesday.

Baylor’s Matias Soto lost in the first round to Virginia Commonwealth’s Lleyton Cronje.

The Bears doubles team of Sven Lah and Constantin Frantzen won their opening round match in the NCAA Men’s Doubles Championship. Lah and Frantzen defeated Tulane’s Hamish Stewart and Ewan Moore, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4).