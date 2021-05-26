 Skip to main content
Baylor tennis' Boitan rolls into NCAA singles national semifinals
Baylor tennis' Boitan rolls into NCAA singles national semifinals

Baylor Texas (copy)

Baylor's Adrian Boitan reached the semifinals of the NCAA Men's Singles Championship with a win over North Carolina's William Blumberg on Wednesday. 

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald file photo

ORLANDO, Fla. — After surviving close matches through the first three rounds of the NCAA Men’s Singles Championship, Baylor’s Adrian Boitan blasted his way into the national semifinals.

Boitan dismissed North Carolina’s William Blumberg, 6-4, 6-1, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at the USTA National Campus.

The Bears sophomore reached the quarterfinals with three-set wins over Florida Gulf Coast’s Janmagnus Johnson, Mississippi State’s Florian Broska and San Diego’s August Holmgren. Now Boitan moves into the semifinals to play No. 2 seed Daniel Rodrigues of South Carolina on Tuesday.

