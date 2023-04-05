Baylor guard Dale Bonner has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
Bonner has played in 60 games for Baylor over the last two seasons with six starts after transferring from Fairmont State. During the 2022-23 season, he averaged 4.7 points and 2.7 assists while leading the Bears with 1.4 steals per game.
Bonner joins guards LJ Cryer and Jordan Turner and center Zach Loveday as Baylor players from this year's team entering the transfer portal.
Since entering the portal on Monday, Cryer has reportedly received interest from top schools across the country, including Kansas, Kansas State, Texas, Houston, Gonzaga, Purdue and Indiana.