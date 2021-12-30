Baylor's bowl game history

In the last decade, the Bears had a historically great run under head coach Art Briles, notching seven straight bowl appearances from 2010-16, including playing in the Bowl Championship Series.

Under Matt Rhule, the Bears missed bowl eligibility for the first time since 2010 before winning a captivating Texas Bowl over Vanderbilt in Rhule's second year. With a thrilling 2019 campaign, the Bears played in their first-ever Big 12 championship game and came within a whisker of the College Football Playoff before falling in the Sugar Bowl.

Although a COVID-19-interrupted year meant no bowl appearance in the infamous year of 2020, Dave Aranda's first at the helm, the Bears are returning to New Orleans to face another SEC foe in Ole Miss this season. Many of the Bears' veterans were on the roster for the 2020 Sugar Bowl loss to Georgia and they see this game as a chance to redeem themselves.

Here's a look back at how BU has fared over the years:

1949 Dixie Bowl

BAYLOR 20, WAKE FOREST 7

Jan. 1, 1949, in Birmingham, Ala.