Baylor's Boyd nabs All-America, All-Region honors

Baylor baseball’s Luke Boyd picked up an All-America honor from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Wednesday.

Boyd, a senior closer, made the NCBWA third team. He had a 1.27 ERA in 24 appearances with eight saves. He held opponents to a .152 batting average and gave up only two extra-base hits on the season.

Boyd was also one of three Bears to make the ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region Team, joining catcher Andy Thomas and centerfielder Jared McKenzie. Thomas hit .337, a career high, to go with 11 home runs and 60 RBIs. McKenzie topped Baylor with a .383 batting average, 82 hits and 62 runs scored.