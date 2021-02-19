 Skip to main content
Baylor's Boyd named preseason All-American
Luke Boyd

Baylor closer Luke Boyd has been tabbed as a Preseason First-Team All-American by the National College Baseball Writers Association.

Boyd tied for first in the country with six saves in 2020. The California native struck out 16 and allowed only one walk in 11.2 innings while registering a 0.82 ERA. Overall for his career, the fifth-year senior has a 5-1 record and a 4.30 ERA in 67 innings pitched.

He took over as Baylor’s closer last year after serving as a setup man in previous seasons.

