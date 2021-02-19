Baylor's Boyd named preseason All-American

Baylor closer Luke Boyd has been tabbed as a Preseason First-Team All-American by the National College Baseball Writers Association.
Boyd tied for first in the country with six saves in 2020. The California native struck out 16 and allowed only one walk in 11.2 innings while registering a 0.82 ERA. Overall for his career, the fifth-year senior has a 5-1 record and a 4.30 ERA in 67 innings pitched.
He took over as Baylor’s closer last year after serving as a setup man in previous seasons.
Brice Cherry
A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.
