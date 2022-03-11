Baylor's Brackins picks up All-America honor in long jump

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — He didn’t break the 26-foot barrier like he wanted, but Baylor’s Johnny Brackins achieved his All-America dreams.

Brackins made it onto the podium in his first NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships appearance, as the Baylor freshman finished seventh overall in the long jump final. Brackins, who came in with a season-best jump of 25-8, turned in a best jump of 24-11.25 on this day. He was one of two freshmen among the top eight All-America finishers, along with champion Wayne Pinnock of Tennessee, who went 26-0.

In other day-one action at the NCAA meet, Trey Fields wasn’t able to finish his semifinal running of the 400. The BU senior and Big 12 champion aggravated a hamstring tweak and bowed out despite a strong start. He remains hopeful to run for the Bears in Saturday’s 4x400 relay.

Baylor sophomore Ackera Nugent was denied a chance to repeat as national champion in the women’s 60-meter hurdles. Nugent clocked in at 8.05 in Friday’s semis, the 10th-fastest time of the round, which not enough to move on to Saturday’s final. That wasn’t anywhere near her season-best time of 7.89.

Junior Mariah Ayers finished 10th in the semis of the 200, also failing to advance.

Baylor will close out the meet on Saturday with both its men’s and women’s 4x400 relay teams competing.