Baylor's Brackins wins Texas Relays long jump with school-record effort

AUSTIN — OK, Johnny Brackins, we see you.

You couldn’t miss the Baylor high-flying freshman, who won the collegiate men’s long jump title to close out the Texas Relays on Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium, breaking the Baylor school record in the process.

Brackins traveled 26-9.75, a quarter of an inch farther than the nearly 50-year-old record of 26-9.5 from Danny Brabham in 1973. (Brabham later served as a Baylor assistant coach for many years.) Brackins laid down the record leap on his second attempt of the round, and now stands in the No. 1 spot in the country by more than an inch.

On the women’s side, Baylor sophomore Ackera Nugent placed third in the 100-meter hurdles. Nugent, who won the NCAA indoor title last year as a freshman in the 60 hurdles, clocked 12.72 seconds, coming in just behind LSU’s Alia Armstrong (12.30) and Texas A&M’s Kaylah Robinson (12.49).

Another Texas Relays highlight for the Bears came from Nnamdi “Zaza” Prosper in the men’s javelin. In his first college meet, the true freshman from Nigeria broke the BU school record with a throw of 257-3, good enough for third in the field.

Baylor also finished third in the men’s 4x400 relay in 3:02.68, best of any Big 12 team in the field but behind winner Florida (3:02.20) and second-place A&M (3:02.41).

In the high school ranks, La Vega’s boys won the 4x200 relay title at 1:28.73. Making up the Pirates’ foursome were Nate Washington, Stephon Nickerson, Mekhi Rice and Jesse Majors-Sterling. The Pirates also finished third in the 4x100 and sixth in the 4x400, while Hillsboro picked up a bronze in that 4x400 race.