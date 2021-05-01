Baylor's Bradley-King drafted in 7th round by Washington

Baylor defensive end William Bradley-King will get his shot to play in the NFL as he was drafted in the seventh round Saturday by the Washington Football Team.

Bradley-King was chosen with the 240th overall pick on the final day of the NFL Draft, and his versatility to play defensive end or outside linebacker should be an asset in the league.

Playing his final college season for the Bears as a graduate transfer from Arkansas State, the 6-4, 248-pound Bradley-King recorded 31 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss in 2020. He tied for the Baylor lead with 3.5 sacks while leading the team with four pass breakups and four quarterback hurries in nine games.

During his junior year at Arkansas State, Bradley-King was named all-Sun Belt Conference after amassing 13.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and forcing three fumbles.

Following the 2020 season, Bradley-King was invited to play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

“It was a great experience,” Bradley-King said. “I was honored to be able to play in the game. I went against the best of the best, and I feel like I put my best foot forward and I enjoyed it.”