Baylor's Bradley-King drafted in 7th round by Washington
Baylor's Bradley-King drafted in 7th round by Washington

William Bradley-King

Baylor defensive end William Bradley-King was picked in the seventh round by the Washington Football Team in Saturday's NFL Draft.

 Baylor University photo

Baylor defensive end William Bradley-King will get his shot to play in the NFL as he was drafted in the seventh round Saturday by the Washington Football Team.

Bradley-King was chosen with the 240th overall pick on the final day of the NFL Draft, and his versatility to play defensive end or outside linebacker should be an asset in the league.

Playing his final college season for the Bears as a graduate transfer from Arkansas State, the 6-4, 248-pound Bradley-King recorded 31 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss in 2020. He tied for the Baylor lead with 3.5 sacks while leading the team with four pass breakups and four quarterback hurries in nine games.

During his junior year at Arkansas State, Bradley-King was named all-Sun Belt Conference after amassing 13.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and forcing three fumbles.

Following the 2020 season, Bradley-King was invited to play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

“It was a great experience,” Bradley-King said. “I was honored to be able to play in the game. I went against the best of the best, and I feel like I put my best foot forward and I enjoyed it.”

Bradley-King is the 11th Baylor player to be selected by Washington and the first since running back Lache Seastrunk was selected in the sixth round in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Bradley-King is Baylor's third defensive lineman drafted in the last two years. In 2020, James Lynch was a fourth-round pick by Minnesota while Bravvion Roy was a sixth-round pick by Carolina.

