Baylor's Bramschreiber honored by Big 12

Baylor volleyball’s Shanel Bramschreiber has been chosen as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, following a pair of matches where she set career highs in digs.

The junior libero totaled 39 digs in two wins over Oklahoma, going for 19 the first night and then bettering that output by one dig the next. She has tallied double-digit dig totals in each of her past four matches.