Baylor's Braverman goes 2-0 at ITA Regionals

Baylor tennis

Justin Braverman went 2-0 for Baylor on Thursday at the ITA Texas Regionals.

 Baylor athletics

A pair of Baylor men’s tennis players went 3-1 in their four matches at the ITA Texas Regionals on Thursday morning at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Justin Braverman won both of his matches for the Bears. He opened with a breezy 6-1, 6-4 victory over Abilene Christian’s Cesar Barrenquero. A couple of hours later, the sophomore came back to the court to notch a win over Noah DeLuna of Incarnate Word, 6-4, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Christopher Frantzen split his two outings, as the junior from Germany won a first-round qualification draw against Tomas Quesada Perez of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. But he couldn’t pull out a second three-set win, as SMU’s Jordi Redelijk outlasted Frantzen, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Action continues Friday in both doubles and singles.

