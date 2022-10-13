Baylor's Braverman goes 2-0 at ITA Regionals

A pair of Baylor men’s tennis players went 3-1 in their four matches at the ITA Texas Regionals on Thursday morning at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Justin Braverman won both of his matches for the Bears. He opened with a breezy 6-1, 6-4 victory over Abilene Christian’s Cesar Barrenquero. A couple of hours later, the sophomore came back to the court to notch a win over Noah DeLuna of Incarnate Word, 6-4, 6-3.
Meanwhile, Christopher Frantzen split his two outings, as the junior from Germany won a first-round qualification draw against Tomas Quesada Perez of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. But he couldn’t pull out a second three-set win, as SMU’s Jordi Redelijk outlasted Frantzen, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Action continues Friday in both doubles and singles.