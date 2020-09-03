Baylor's Brewer evolving as pocket QB under Fedora

“For those that have played sports, you realize it’s not easy to come back from an injury like that,” Brewer said. “And especially two back-to-back. That takes a lot of mental toughness to get through that, and he’s done it day by day for the past two years and shows up with a positive mindset. He’s had a fantastic fall camp too. He’s a guy that is going to have a big impact this year.”

Like all college football teams that are planning to play this fall, Baylor had to make up ground this summer after spring drills were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Bears are just over a week away from their season opener against Louisiana Tech at 11 a.m. Sept. 12 at McLane Stadium.

“We missed spring ball a little bit,” Brewer said. “I think that we’ve done a really good job through OTAs (organized team activities) and fall camp of correcting what we need to correct, but I think there’s always room for improvement. I think just fine-tuning a few things before kickoff is something that we need to do, and I think we’re going to do it and I expect a good showing the first game.”