Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer has been named to the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to college football’s top quarterback.
Entering his fourth year as a starter, Brewer is coming off a season in which he passed for 3,161 yards and 21 touchdowns while running for 11 additional TDs. For his career, he has played in 35 games with 30 starts, while passing for 7,742 yards and 51 touchdowns, numbers that rank third and fourth, respectively, in program history.
The Davey O’Brien committee will name 16 semifinalists for the award on Nov. 10, then pare that group down to three finalists two weeks later. The winner will be named Dec. 10.
