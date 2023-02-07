When Baylor walked into WVU Coliseum, forward Jalen Bridges knew it wouldn’t be a pleasant welcome home celebration.

West Virginia came locked and loaded for his return. But it wasn’t the Mountaineers' mascot wearing buckskin and a coonskin cap toting a powder horn and a black powder rifle that Bridges had to worry about.

Mountaineer fans booed Bridges throughout the game and hurled insults that probably can’t be printed in a family newspaper. After playing at West Virginia for three seasons, Bridges’ new green and gold color scheme didn’t suit the Mountaineers’ students.

“They have a little sheet that goes over the opposing team before every game, and someone is going to be the bum of the game is what they call it,” Bridges said. “And it just happened that I was the bum of the game because obviously I went there.”

Bridges combated the noise the best way he knew how: He recorded his first double-double for the Bears with 10 points and 11 rebounds to spark an 83-78 win on Jan. 11 at a notoriously tough Big 12 venue.

“There’s noise every road game especially, and it just comes to a point where you’re so focused and zoned in you don’t hear it,” Bridges said. “It was only during stoppages and things like that where I really heard some of the stuff the crowd was saying. Honestly, I thought it was going to be way worse. It was still pretty bad. I’ve seen them get worse than that, I’m not going to lie.”

Bridges’ performance against his former team was emblematic of the way he has played throughout the Big 12. After trying to find his niche during non-conference play, Bridges has averaged 13 points and 8.2 rebounds in Big 12 games to help the No. 14 Bears stay in the thick of the race with a 6-4 record.

Many of Bridges’ best moments have come when the Bears have needed them the most.

The Bears host Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Ferrell Center, and the Sooners will be wary of Bridges’ 3-point shooting ability after he burned them three times beyond the arc in the final five minutes to key a 62-60 win on Jan. 21 in Norman.

In Saturday’s 89-62 win over Texas Tech, Bridges scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half to turn a close game into a blowout. Not only is the fourth-year junior creating his own opportunities with his knack for offensive rebounding, his teammates are finding him for open shots as he’s hit 58.1 percent overall and 38.9 percent from 3-point range in Big 12 play.

“Definitely, I enjoy watching him make shots and play with confidence, and feel good about how he’s playing,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Early on when he was struggling, he still did a lot of things well, he just wasn’t shooting the ball as well. A lot of times, someone not shooting well can affect all the other facets of their game. The thing about Jalen being older is he understood he could help us defensively and rebounding even if he didn’t shoot it well.”

Bridges takes just as much pride in playing smothering defense as his 6-7 frame allows him to guard positions all over the floor. His 25 blocks in 23 games lead the Bears while his 17 steals rank fourth on the squad.

“I feel like defense is really just a pride thing,” Bridges said. “To me, there’s nothing more embarrassing than to be scored on. I pride myself on not letting people score on me, and it ends up working in my favor sometimes.”

Before arriving at Baylor last summer, Bridges had never lived away from West Virginia. He grew up in Fairmont where he helped the Polar Bears reach four state championship games, winning titles during his freshman and sophomore years in 2016-17.

“Man, I was blessed to play with some really good guys during my four years,” Bridges said. “We had a lot of talent. A lot of people would love to make the state championship game once, so I’m glad I won two of them. Could have won four but beggars can’t be choosers.”

Earning West Virginia player of the year as a senior, Bridges was widely recruited as schools like Indiana, Alabama, Miami and Xavier wanted the 6-7 shooting guard. But he ended up heading 21 miles up the road to play for West Virginia.

“I took my visit and it was basically everything you could want, and it was home for me,” Bridges said. “Big 12 basketball, the best conference in college, and my family lived in a range 15 to 40 minutes away, so what more could you really ask for to be able to play on that stage and have family come see you at your apartment and at games.”

Redshirting his first season, Bridges learned how to play the rugged defense that Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins demanded. Playing against bruising forwards Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver every day in practice, Bridges knew he had to get stronger and tougher to survive.

“It was rough for an 185-pound kid fresh out of high school,” Bridges said. “When I try to box out Jon (Tchamwa Tchatchoua) during practice, it reminds me of Oscar. When you try to box out and create contact, it hurts you way more. Nothing affects them. It’s like a brick wall.”

After playing sparingly the first 10 games in 2020-21, Bridges was thrust into the starting lineup when Tshiebwe entered the transfer portal and eventually signed with Kentucky. Bridges responded by hitting five of six 3-pointers and scoring 19 points in a 75-71 loss to Oklahoma in Norman.

“My dad kept telling me to not be mad about my playing time, it is what it is, just keep preparing, you’re going to get your shot,” Bridges said. “Then the whole portal thing happened and they told me I was going to start, and I had one of the best games of my career. I remember I was so nervous before the game. There’s nothing that compares with the physicality or practice to the game. It was rough adjusting at first.”

Bridges averaged 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 40.9 percent from 3-point range as a redshirt freshman before averaging 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds as a sophomore last season.

But he decided to enter the transfer portal to improve his all-around game, and his decision came down to Baylor and Alabama. Bridges saw the way Drew and his coaching staff developed players, and how the Bears shared the ball offensively and found the open shooter.

“It was just the way they were able to get their guys so many open shots, the way they shared the ball,” Bridges said. “It’s not like they just played one end of the floor. They also had that hard-nosed toughness on the defensive end. As a prototype 3-and-D player that a lot of people tag me as, that’s an ideal situation to be a part of, so it was a really easy choice when I entered the portal.”

Bridges joined the Bears last May and was thankful that he could play in the GLOBL JAM tournament to learn his teammates’ tendencies. He already knew Baylor players like centers Flo Thamba and Zach Loveday from AAU basketball, and knew guard Dale Bonner from when he played at Fairmont State.

Bridges scored in double figures in four of five games, helping the Bears reach the championship game in Toronto.

“It was huge for us,” Bridges said. “It helped the new guys get to know each other and see what we can all do and gave us a chance to get some practices in. We had 10 really good practices this summer and it just helped us prepare and learn what it was like to be part of Baylor basketball.”

While a lot of extra work in the gym has sharpened his 3-point shooting, Bridges’ knack for offensive rebounding comes from reading his teammates’ shots and anticipating where the ball could fall. His 5.9 rebounds and 2.6 offensive boards are team highs for the season.

“I feel like being a shooter myself helps me a little bit because I’m able to look at my teammates’ shots and I kind of know when it’s going in and when it’s going to be short, when it’s going to be long just by how the ball looks in the air because it’s from personal experience,” Bridges said.

The Baylor players have enjoyed teaming with Bridges because of his unselfish nature and willingness to do anything he can to help the Bears.

“He’s ready any moment, every game, every day,” said Baylor guard Adam Flagler. “Whether it’s on the court or even in practice, he’s excited and he’s thankful to be here and he’s putting his best foot forward, whether that’s rebounding, knocking down big shots, getting deflections, rebounds, whatever that may be.”

With Tchamwa Tchatchoua returning to the court against Texas Tech after coming back from last season’s major knee injury, Bridges believes the sky’s the limit for the Bears entering their last eight games of the Big 12 regular season.

“He’s the heart of our team, man, he’s everything for us,” Bridges said. “It’s just great to be out there with him. I feel like Jon gives us a lot of versatility. He can guard every position on the floor, he can step out and make shots. He’s also really effective under the rim in the paint.”

Bridges has missed home sometimes and was glad that more than 50 family members and friends were at WVU Coliseum in January to see him play. Sitting behind Baylor’s bench, he could hear them cheering for him amid all the boos from the West Virginia fans.

“The section behind the bench was pretty loud, so I didn’t really listen to what the student section said,” Bridges said. “I think I’m going to have a couple of family members drive out or fly out to the West Virginia game here (on Feb. 13). If you want to continue to the next level in this game you’re never really going to be at home. It’s just something you’re going to have to get used to, and I guess I got a head start on it.”