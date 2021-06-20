Baylor's Bromell wins 100 at Olympic Trials, London 8th in 400

EUGENE, Ore. — Former Baylor sprinter Trayvon Bromell held off the rest of the field to win the 100-meter dash final on Sunday evening at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials.

Bromell blazed to a time of 9.8 seconds, .05 in front of Ronnie Baker in second place at Oregon’s Hayward Stadium.

Wil London III’s Olympic bid in the 400 came up just short. London, a Waco High and Baylor alum, ran in the outside lane 9 in the 400 finals. He clocked 45.00 seconds and was .26 seconds out of a third-place Olympic qualifying spot.

Michael Norman won the 400 at 44.07. Michael Cherry finished second, .28 of a second behind Norman. Randolph Ross was third at 44.74. London finished eighth.

While he didn’t make the Olympics in the 400 dash, London’s coach Clyde Hart has notified the Trib that Londo will be in Tokyo as a member of the 4x400 relay pool.