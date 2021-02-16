Baylor's Broom earns Big 12 Men's Tennis Player of the Week

Baylor men’s tennis graduate transfer Charlie Broom followed up a productive week by collecting Big 12 Player of the Week, announced on Tuesday.

Playing at the No. 5 singles spot, Broom picked up three straight-set victories at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, including a 6-0, 6-3 win over North Carolina’s Josh Peck in Sunday’s championship match. Broom blanked his opponents twice in the first set and was the first off the court in two of Baylor’s three matches on the weekend. He dropped Illinois’ Hunter Heck in under 45 minutes to put a point on the board for the Bears.

Broom leads the Bears with eight singles victories this season and is currently on a five-match win streak.

Alongside partner Matias Soto, Broom also tallied two doubles wins last week. The Baylor pair’s only loss on the weekend came to the No. 5-ranked pairing in the nation, North Carolina’s Mac Kiger and Simon Soendergaard, in Sunday’s championship match.

Baylor (11-2) returns to the court on Sunday for a doubleheader against Trinity and Texas-Arlington at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Hurd Tennis Center.

