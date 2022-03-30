Baylor's Brown, Akinjo declare for NBA Draft

Baylor forward Kendall Brown declared for the NBA Draft on Wednesday after starting all 34 games for the Bears as a freshman.

Additionally, senior all-Big 12 guard James Akinjo declared for the draft.

A potential first-round lottery pick, Brown averaged 9.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 58.4 percent from the field and 68.9 percent from the free throw line.

He helped a 27-7 Baylor squad win a co-share of the Big 12 championship with Kansas and earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing in the second round to North Carolina.

“I have always dreamt of playing in the NBA and I want to do everything I can to make that dream a reality this spring and summer,” Brown said on his Twitter account. “I feel so fortunate for all that I’ve experienced this season at Baylor University. We accomplished so much as a team and grew together.”

The 6-8 Brown has attracted a great deal of attention from NBA teams for his skill and athleticism. During the 2021-22 season, he thrilled fans with his high-flying dunks and ability get down court in transition.

Brown showed tremendous defensive skill as a freshman with the ability to guard players at several different positions.

CBS Sports projects Brown to be selected No. 13 overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the first round, two spots ahead of Baylor freshman forward Jeremy Sochan. Sochan has not yet announced a decision on his future.

A native of Cottage Grove, Minn., Brown was a five-star recruit coming out Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Air, Kan. He was rated the 12th best player in the 2022 class by 247 Sports.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.