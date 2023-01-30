 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor's Buggs collects fourth Big 12 Freshman of Week award

Baylor forward Darianna Littlepage-Buggs has won four Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors this season.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

That Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor is becoming as snug as a Buggs in a rug.

Baylor’s Darianna Littlepage-Buggs claimed the award for the second straight week and for the fourth time this season. She’s the first Baylor player to win the award four times in a season since Lauren Cox did so in the 2016-17 campaign.

In Baylor’s lone game of the week, Buggs went for 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 79-59 Bear win at Texas Tech on Saturday. It marked her team-leading eighth double-double of the season. She was 5-of-6 (83.3%) from the floor and 6-of-8 from the line.

Baylor Basketball (W): Highlights vs Texas Tech // via BaylorAthletics on YouTube

Iowa State’s Ashley Joens won the Big 12 Player of the Week honor, averaging 25.5 points and 10.5 rebounds as the Cyclones won a pair of games to extend their winning streak to four games.

Baylor will be back on the court Wednesday at home against Kansas.

