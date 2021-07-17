Baylor's Butler gains medical clearance for NBA

Jared Butler, the NBA world awaits.

Butler announced on Saturday that he has received medical clearance to pursue his professional dreams. The Baylor guard and NCAA tournament's Most Outstanding Player has been unable to go through workouts for the past three weeks as he awaited clearance from the NBA’s Fitness-to-Play Panel.

Butler was diagnosed with a heart condition before he ever played a college game, but it didn’t keep him off the court during his three seasons in Waco.

“I am fully healthy and cleared to play in the NBA!” Butler tweeted. “Out of an abundance of care, the NBA is incredibly thorough in vetting the health of every player during the pre-Draft process and throughout our careers. I am forever grateful that their comprehensive and strict health analysis has unanimously confirmed my fitness to play in the NBA. Now, my focus is entirely on the Draft and working daily to prepare myself to fulfill my lifelong dream!”

Butler is expected to be a first-round pick in the draft later this month.