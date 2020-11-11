Baylor's Butler named Preseason All-American

Butler’s teammates are glad to see him honored because it raises the profile of the team.

“I feel like Jared is one of the best guards in the country,” said Baylor junior guard Davion Mitchell. “We’ve all seen it and we’ve all witnessed it. He’s worked really hard on his game. Even during the quarantine, he worked really hard. When we see him play great and work hard, we work as hard too.”

Mitchell believes Baylor can handle the notoriety that comes with the nation's No. 2 ranking.

“I wouldn’t say it’s pressure,” Mitchell said. “We kind of have a target on our back. But we’ve prepared for this from day one when we came back from the quarantine. We knew we were going to be ranked as one of the top teams because of our history and all the people who came back. So I think we’re ready for it.”

With the additions of Love and Sochan, Baylor will complete its early 2021 NCAA signing period when forward Kendall Brown of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., signs his letter of intent. All three players committed to Baylor in July.