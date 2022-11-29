Baylor's Carlson named Freshman of Year; Four Bears make All-Big 12 first team

Baylor setter Averi Carlson was chosen as the Big 12’s Freshman of the Year on the All-Big 12 Volleyball Team, released on Wednesday.

“Her gift is her decision-making,” Baylor head coach Ryan McGuyre said of Carlson. “I’ve just always felt like Averi is so instinctive and makes just great decisions on the court. … She just has a great feel for that. I think some setters, especially freshmen, they’re going to try to force it and go with the better matchup, but then the location is bad and it’s a moot point.”

Carlson, who played her high school ball at Lucas Lovejoy, amassed a Big 12-leading 1,140 assists on the season, with 10.75 per set. She also tallied 196 digs, 35 kills and 29 service aces.

She was joined by three other Bears on the All-Big 12 First Team: senior outside hitter Lauren Harrison and senior middle blockers Kara McGhee and Mallory Talbert.

Harrison made the all-conference first team for the third straight year. She smacked 314 kills on the year and ranks fifth in the conference with 3.61 kills per set. McGhee, a San Antonio native, led the Big 12 in blocks per set (1.50), a number that also puts her in the top 10 in the nation.

Talbert, a graduate transfer from Texas A&M, totaled 90 blocks while chipping in 205 kills.

Freshman opposite side hitter Allie Sczech (90 blocks) made the All-Big 12 second team and joined Carlson as a unanimous choice on the All-Rookie Team.

Of note, TCU senior setter Callie Williams was honored as a first-team All-Big 12 performer. Williams is a former Baylor and Midway standout.

Logan Eggleston of Texas won the Player of the Year honor, while UT’s Jerritt Elliott was named Coach of the Year.

Baylor (23-6) will open up NCAA tournament play at home, facing Stephen F. Austin (26-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday. If the Bears win that one, they’ll face the Colorado-Rice winner in the second round at 7 p.m. Friday. Colorado (20-10) and Rice (26-3) face off at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.