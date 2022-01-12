Baylor's Carlson named Gatorade national player of year

Baylor volleyball incoming freshman Averi Carlson has been named Gatorade National Player of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday.

In winning the national accolade, she is also the Gatorade Texas Player of the Year. The national and state honors for volleyball have only been awarded since 1995-96.

“We are incredibly proud of Averi and all she has accomplished throughout her high school career,” said Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre. “We know her to be a very humble yet competitive Christ-like warrior who reflects the values and principles important to us at Baylor."

Carlson, a setter from Lucas, Texas, finished her senior season at Lovejoy High School with 4,416 career assists with nine assists per set. She played 493 sets overall in her career with 130 this season. She has also totaled 1,121 digs and 479 kills and 206 aces in her four years on varsity.

She is the No. 4 recruit by PrepVolleyball.com, making her the highest-ranked recruit in program history for Baylor. Carlson was the top-ranked setter in the 2022 class overall, and is a four-time All-American as well as being state champion for three straight seasons in 2019, 2020 and 2021.