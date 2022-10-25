Baylor's Carlson wins Big 12 Volleyball Rookie of Week

Baylor’s Averi Carlson racked up her third Big 12 Rookie of the Week honor of the season this week.

Carlson has recorded double-doubles in her past three matches. The freshman setter led the Big 12 in assists on the week with 102 while averaging 12.75 assists per set. She also ranks second on the Bears with 126 digs on the season, including 38 in her past three outings.

Carlson and the 13th-ranked Bears (17-4 overall, 6-2 Big 12) will face Oklahoma (11-9, 1-7) in Norman, Okla., on Wednesday. The Bears have won 13 straight matches in the series with the Sooners, though OU stretched the Bears to five sets in early October in Waco.