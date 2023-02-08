Baylor’s Riley Chimwala of the acrobatics and tumbling team was named the NCATA’s Specialist of the Week.

Chimwala a junior base from Plano, earned the award for the Acro event in BU’s season-opening win over Wet Liberty after competing in Heat 1 (5 Element) and Heat 2 (6 Element Sync) at a high level as a single base, both with top Emily Tobin.

Chimwala is the only base in the country to compete the single base toss to extended position, and is also the only base to compete the low to high single base 180 twist. The 5 Element heat scored 9.85 out of a possible 10, with a raw score of 10.3.

Chimwala and the No. 1 Bears (1-0) will compete at Trine University in Angola, Ind., on Saturday.