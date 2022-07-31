Baylor's Colbert ready to race at Under-20 World Championships

Baylor’s Laurenz Colbert will line up against the world’s top young sprinters this week.
Colbert opens up competition in the Under-20 World Track and Field Championships in Cali, Colombia, starting Monday. He earned his spot in the field by winning the Under-20 national championship in the 100-meter dash in June, clocking 10.21 seconds.
Colbert will be a sophomore in the 2022-23 school year, and hails from Glenarden, Md. He was part of Baylor’s 4x100 relay team that finished fifth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.