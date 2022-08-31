Baylor's collection of NFL Bears serves as inspiration for next wave

Dave Aranda wants Baylor to be a finishing school.

Not just in the sense of finishing off games with sturdy fourth-quarter performances, though obviously he desires that outcome, too. But just as the classic finishing school teaches young ladies the social graces they need to become an elite member of society, the football finishing school prepares young college athletes for the rigors of the NFL.

In that regard, Baylor is on its way.

Baylor tied a program record last spring when six of its players were selected in the NFL Draft. Following this week’s cuts and waiver-wire pickups, a total of 16 former Bears dotted NFL rosters on Wednesday, including five of those rookies, spanning several eras of BU head coaches.

Naturally, the current iteration of Bears devote much of their film study to upcoming opponents, like UAlbany in this week’s season opener. They also spend numerous hours examining and evaluating their own film from practices and past games, to determine where they need to improve.

But those NFL highlight packages that they watch? That’s the cake. That’s the sweet stuff, man.

“Every Monday in our team meeting we have a little NFL intro song and we’ve kind of taken over a logo that the NFL uses, and it’s green and gold and it’s ‘Bears in the NFL,’ and we show highlights from guys, what they’ve done,” Aranda said on Monday, at his game-week press conference. “Here in a couple of hours we’ll look at it — Petey (Jalen Pitre) had a tackle for loss, Terrel (Bernard) had a tackle for loss off a blitz. There’s been various others.”

Such gatherings aren’t just must-see TV from a “Hey, I know that guy!” perspective for the Baylor players. No, these are almost like How-To videos. Obviously, many of the current Bears want to reach the NFL, too.

That’s the dream, and Pitre, Bernard and company are living it.

“It’s crazy because Coach Aranda put them up in the team meeting,” safety Christian Morgan said. “He showed us guys making plays. He basically showed us where these guys came from. They just say, ‘Keep on grinding, because this is where it can take you.’ It was pretty eye-opening to see that. It’s really inspirational.”

Fortunately for Aranda and his staff, they haven’t had to hunt to uncover Baylor-related highlights this preseason. Playing as a rookie linebacker for the Buffalo Bills, Bernard showed off his big-play ability with a 69-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Indianapolis. Texans rookie Jalen Pitre locked up San Francisco’s Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle in pass coverage in another preseason contest. Pitre is expected to be a Week 1 starter, according to Texans head coach Lovie Smith. In his first preseason game against Kansas City, Chicago Bears running back Trestan Ebner caught a touchdown pass on a nifty over-the-middle route.

“Oh, it’s really inspirational. They’re all out there making plays,” said current BU cornerback A.J. McCarty. “The thing about it is, they were on our team last year, so it’s pretty cool. Seeing them be able to thrive and rise up and play in the league and make plays up there.”

McCarty said he yelled and screamed just like the most fervent member of the so-called “Bills Mafia” when Bernard unleashed his scoop-and-score.

“Oh yeah, that was pretty cool, little fumble recovery to the crib. That was hard,” McCarty said.

Former Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton made it through this week’s NFL cuts to make the New England Patriots’ roster. Thornton is likely headed for the short-term injury list to start the season due to a clavicle injury. But he impressed throughout the preseason, and that inspires Baylor’s next wave of receivers, who view Thornton as a mentor.

“It motivates me a lot, especially since I knew him on a great personal level and I talk to him all the time,” said sophomore receiver Monaray Baldwin. “For him to be at that level, it just motivates me because the dude was right here last year. He’s from here, I can go there. It motivates me to push myself and push my teammates.”

That’s the way it’s supposed to work: One generation of Bears helping and influencing the next. Aranda loves to see it.

That’s why even as Baylor gets into the grind of its season and spends hours breaking down the next opponent on the schedule, the coaches will still take some time for those NFL timeouts.

“It’s really cool, I think, for guys to see … strong, real dreams,” Aranda said. “I think in the quiet of their own room they would whisper that’s what they wanted to do. The more we can get guys to say, ‘Hey, he did it, this is how he did it, I can do it,’ (it’s) pretty cool.”