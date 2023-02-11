CLEMSON, S.C. — Baylor’s Ben Conacher grabbed a win in the men’s pole vault to close out the Tiger Paw Invitational at Clemson Saturday.

Conacher won gold for the Bears after clearing 17-5 ½ in a jump-off with Texas A&M’s Zach Davis. Conacher finished two inches shy of his personal best.

His win was the Bears’ only gold medal of the meet, though Cole Hardan also broke his own school record in the shot put by throwing 61-3. Hardan owns four of BU’s top 10 throws in program history.

The Baylor 4x400 women’s squad finished in ninth place with a 3:34.46 behind Mariah Ayers, Imaobong Uko, Gontse Morake and Lily Williams. The men’s crew clocked 3:04.40. Matthew Moorer, Hasani Barr, Nathaniel Ezekiel and Dillion Bedell passed the baton and finished sixth.

The meet was Baylor’s last of the regular season, as it will next compete at the Big 12 Championships Feb. 24-25 in Lubbock.