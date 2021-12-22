Baylor's Dave Aranda, Lane Kiffin renew rivalry in Sugar Bowl

“I know our system is so much different than it was years ago,” Kiffin said. “But this is an opportunity to play a great program in Baylor. They’re well-coached, and you can tell the passion coach Aranda has for his players. It will be an awesome matchup.”

One of the key matchups will be Ole Miss junior quarterback Matt Corral against a Baylor defense that has played high-level football throughout the season.

Corral is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country as he’s completed 68.4 percent for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 597 yards and 11 scores.

This will be his final game for the Rebels since he’s already declared for the NFL Draft as a projected top 10 pick. It will also be the last game at Ole Miss for offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, a former assistant coach under Art Briles at Baylor, who will take over as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator.

“This will be one more chance for them to see us and Matt,” Kiffin said. “He’s a special kid. I saw him go up to our fans after the Egg Bowl (against rival Mississippi State), and I almost got emotional. I had to remind myself that he’s got one more. He’s such a great leader and such a great kid, and I proud of him and to be his coach.”