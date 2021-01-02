Baylor's Dickey expected to be named Boise State AD

Boise State is expected to name Baylor associate vice president for athletics Jeramiah Dickey as its new athletic director.
ESPN reported that an agreement is being finalized with Dickey, who has worked under Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades at Baylor, Houston, Akron and UTEP.
Curt Apsey stepped down as Boise State's athletic director in October and was reassigned to another position at the university. Boise State is seeking a new football coach after Bryan Harsin took the Auburn head coaching job.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.